Blueface Shoots His Shot At Drive-Thru, Asks Employees For Their Numbers

It's no secret that Blueface continues to go through ups and downs in his relationships, and it seems like these days, the embattled rapper is looking for someone new. Earlier this week, he shared a clip of himself pulling up to the drive-thru at a fast-food restaurant, where one of the employees caught his eye. He proceeded to holler at the young woman from the passenger seat, urging her to write her phone number on a receipt for him.

“How you doin’? Can I get your number?” he asked, eliciting excited screams from her and a nearby coworker. “Put your number on the receipt — both of ya’ll […] don’t charge me, baby, get that feed later," he then added. It's unclear whether or not Blueface actually got either of the ladies' numbers, but regardless, the gesture appears to have made their night.

Read More: Blueface & Chrisean Rock Relationship Timeline

Fast Food Restaurant Workers React To Blueface's Request

Some could argue that the employees might be better off keeping their distance from the 26-year-old father of three, however, as he doesn't have the best track record when it comes to relationships. The mother of his youngest child, for example, continues to be plagued with unending drama since their little one arrived. Though he and Chrisean Rock are no longer an item, he frequently takes aim at the Baltimore MC online, even denying being the father of her son.

As for the mother of his other kids, Jaidyn Alexis, Blueface recently claimed to have purchased her a four-story home for Christmas. According to Chrisean, however, the "Barbie" performer's earnings are what will actually be covering the bills. "Why won't you just give the b**ch credit?" she wondered on Instagram Live. "She bought her own house, like, ni**a you ain't buy s**t." What do you think of Blueface asking a fast food employee for her phone number? What about her and her coworker's reactions to the request? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Blueface & Brandy's Daughter Link Up For Sy'Rai Smith's Podcast

[Via]