Blueface Doesn't Have A Key To The House He Bought For Jaidyn Alexis

As is almost always the case, Blueface has been embroiled in plenty of drama recently. One of the biggest ongoing threads in the past week has been a house he allegedly purchased for ex-girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis. Fans were surprised to find he had purchased the house for her given that they recently broke up. But Blue explained online that despite their separation Blue still wanted to treat her and the child they had together right.

Questions about the house itself started to emerge thanks to, no surprise, Chrisean Rock. Subsequently she went online and claimed that the house was actually a rental and not a purchase. She also claimed that Blue wasn't actually the one paying for it. Blue denied her claims and he appears to be right as he's been spending quite a bit of time at the new house. He spent Christmas day there where he made a series of live tweets as he and his son got stuck inside an elevator in the house. Check out the newest video Blue shared to Instagram detailing his experience with the house below.

Read More: Blueface's Shooting Victim Takes Courtroom Selfie

Blueface Doesn't Have A Key To His Own House

Now, there's some pretty significant evidence that Blue is in fact the owner of the house. But on Instagram today he revealed that he doesn't even have a key to it. In a new video shared to his Instagram story Blue and Jaidyn have a discussion about getting him a house key. When he asks where his key is at she responds by claiming that he has the code to the garage. Subsequently she seems to suggest that the code is enough for him.

In the comments, fans take sides over who is right in this instance. "He raise hell everywhere he go he wouldn’t get one from me either," one fan says siding with Jaidyn. "Y’all don’t seriously believe that he doesn’t have access to that home?" another comment suggests. What do you think of Jaidyn Alexis refusing to give Blueface a key to the house that he bought for her? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Blueface's Real Name?

[Via]