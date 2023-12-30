Blueface Speed Dating Live Stream Doesn't Go To Plan: Watch

The women Blueface surrounds himself with do nothing but stress him out, and as he approaches the new year, it looks like the father of three is on the hunt for new potential lovers. Just a few weeks after Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis surprisingly came together to destroy his home, Blue made it clear he's back on the prowl by shooting his shot with employees at a drive-thru. Ahead of the weekend, the 26-year-old's antics only continued as he went on Instagram Live in hopes of finding an ideal lover during a speed dating stream that certainly didn't go to plan.

In the video below, Blue's first "contestant" talks to him after working a 12-hour shift for FedEx. At first, she's too shy to turn her camera on, admitting to feeling her heart pounding while speaking to the celebrity. "It's me, baby. Your dreams have [come] true. This is not a drill, this is the real thing. The "Thotiana" rapper tells her as they laugh together. Around the 4:15 mark of the video below, a young woman tells Blue she's at school while showing off lockers in a hallway. Ever the instigator, he insisted that she was in a strip club locker room.

Read More: Blueface & Brandy's Daughter Link Up For Sy'Rai Smith's Podcast

Blueface Gets to Know Fans on a More Personal Level

As the second contestant shut down the MILF Music founder's allegations, she began promoting her lash business. Blue clearly wasn't having any of that, and quickly moved on to finding another IG user on the hunt for love (or at least entertainment). It doesn't seem like he's had much luck this time around, but we won't be surprised to see him back for another round in the near future.

While Blueface continues to antagonize his baby mamas with his online behaviour, Chrisean Rock clearly isn't bothered as she's getting plenty of attention too. Earlier this week, the 23-year-old went Live with multiple women hoping to hook up with her, despite her obvious disinterest. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Is Chrisean Rock Bisexual? Reality Star Rejects Thirsty Woman On IG Live

[Via]