Blueface Hasn't Paid Strip Club Shooting Settlement, Now Owes $1.3M In Interest

Legal documents obtained by TMZ indicate that Blueface has not yet paid the $13M settlement he owes to a Las Vegas strip club. Furthermore, the settlement now totals over $14.3M due to interest. The ruling came down in favor of Euphoric Gentleman's Club in October 2023. While Blue escaped jail time for his role in the 2022 shooting, he could not escape a financial penalty.

However, it appears that Blue is intent on not paying. He recently bought a house for Jaidyn Alexis, although Chrisean Rock disputes the purchase. He was also seen making it rain at an impromptu strip club he set up at a Rams game late last year. Unless a court chooses to intervene to enforce the ruling, the owner of the now-shuttered club will simply have to watch the owed amount rise.

NLE Choppa Responds To Blueface

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 15: In this handout provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 25-year-old Johnathan Porter, also known as the rapper Blueface, poses for a mugshot photo. (Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images)

However, Euphoric Gentleman's Club isn't the only one coming after Blue. NLE Choppa issued a response to Blue after the LA rapper implied that his Memphis rival was trying to duck their boxing match. "I challenged you to a fight, so why you got a flyer with my face on and a website? I'm seeing this and I'm just thinking, 'Nah, this is some clout-chasing'. You got a flyer with my face on and a website that you got people clicking on for a pre-order or some sh-t," Choppa said on Instagram.

Blue had implied that Choppa was unhappy with the presented fight terms and was trying to dip due to not having the opportunity to "negotiate" his terms. Furthermore, Blue also went after Choppa for being a "Muslim, vegan, and a crip". Choppa addressed the negotiation aspect, stating that Blue had multiple years of boxing experience compared to Choppa's lack of professional experience.

