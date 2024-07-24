Chad Dillon, Co-Owner Of Lil Baby’s Seafood Restaurant, Dies After Atlanta Shooting

The Atlanta entrepreneur was only 33 years old.

Last year, Lil Baby opened a new seafood restaurant in his hometown of Atlanta, The Seafood Menu Restaurant and Takeout. He worked alongside entrepreneur Chad Dillon, who also owned another local seafood restaurant called The Boiler Room as well as a nearby ice cream shop. Sadly, however, it was reported today that Dillon has passed away. Reportedly, the 33-year-old was driving around the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood yesterday (July 23) when he was shot multiple times. He later died of his injuries.

Dillon's attorney, Malcolm Conner, confirmed his death with Atlanta News First. He added that ahead of his passing, Dillon was planning to open a Jamaican restaurant in the neighborhood. At the time of writing, the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. A suspect has not yet been revealed.

Chad Dillion Shot Multiple Times, Found In His Vehicle In Critical Condition

As fans and loved ones look back on Dillon's life and leave heartfelt messages, many are reflecting on all that he accomplished. In just one year of being open, The Boiler Room reportedly sold over 180K pounds of seafood, grossing over $8 million in sales. “I am a thinker and innovator, so even without a culinary background, I enjoy finding voids in the business market and creating solutions; creating restaurant concepts from ideation to execution, coming up with new menu items, and creating amazing customer experiences. I’m also very hands-on,” Dillon told TravelNoire in 2022.

Dillon also started a foundation aimed to help incarcerated individuals start businesses upon their release. "I feel that this group is often overlooked," he told Alyse Eady of Good Day Atlanta at the time. "Especially when it comes to employment opportunities; it's really hard for them to get jobs." What do you think of Chad Dillon, co-owner of Lil Baby's The Seafood Menu Restaurant, passing away after a shooting in Atlanta? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.