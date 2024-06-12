Arizona Man Plotted Mass Shooting At Atlanta Rap Show To Incite Race War

He never reached the point of choosing a specific target.

In one of the strangest stories to hit the rap world so far this year, it seems a tragedy was narrowly avoided. According to Atlanta's WSB-TV a man from Arizona was arrested and is now facing federal charges. That came after he was caught trying to plan a mass shooting. The man's name is Mark Adams Prieto and he was arrested and accused of selling rifles. He was doing so in an attempt to begin a race war before this year's presidential election. The public revelations follow a months long investigation. It began in October of last year and resulted in a May arrest.

An affidavit submitted by the FBI during his indictment reveals that they were aware of Prieto long before the investigation officially began. That included running into him at multiple gun shows and campaign rallies over a three-year span. Subsequently they claim that in the past year his comments began to develop violent and racist sentiments as he plotted a racially motivated mass shooting. “Prieto believes that martial law will be implemented shortly after the 2024 election and that a mass shooting should occur prior to the implementation of martial law,” a source told the FBI. Thankfully the vigilant watch kept over him prevented an escalation to actual violence.

Arizona Man Discussed Targeting Rap Concert For Mass Shooting

It was in January of this year that Prieto made the comments about a mass shooting. He revealed to agents that he was specifically targeting Atlanta as he saw it as a symbol of societies downward trends. He specifically discussed targeting a rap show due to the increased chances of an African American crowd. Gun violence has unfortunately been an extensive part of the history of hip-hop, even up to the current day.