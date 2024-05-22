17-Year-Old Rylo Huncho Accidentally Shoots Himself On Social Media: What We Know

The death of 17-year-old rapper Rylo Huncho has left many mourning his loss. Huncho died in Virginia last Wednesday (May 15th) after suffering from an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Worse, this tragedy occurred while he was filming on social media. Though he had his sights set on pursuing a career in music, his life was tragically cut short.

Suffolk Police Department confirmed the incident, noting that the teenager passed away at a local hospital at 10:11 p.m. Although police have not officially identified the victim, family and friends have confirmed that Rylo Huncho was the deceased. Here is what we know about this heartbreaking event.

The Tragic Incident

On the night of the incident, Rylo Huncho was recording a video for social media, in which he was singing and dancing while holding a pistol with a green laser light. The video shows Huncho seemingly switching off the weapon's safety and then pointing it at his head. A gunshot is heard, followed by the rapper falling from the impact as the camera drops, capturing the tragic moment that led to his untimely death.

Confirmation & Community Response

The Suffolk Police Department confirmed the death but withheld the victim's name due to the ongoing investigation. However, Rylo Huncho’s family and friends have identified him as the victim. A GoFundMe campaign was set up by Huncho's cousin to support his single mother, confirming that the cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. "Suicide/accidental was the cause of his death we are still trying to figure out why. But anything I mean anything can help her at this time of need," his cousin stated, highlighting the profound grief and confusion surrounding the incident.

Rylo Huncho's Rising Career

Despite his young age, Rylo Huncho had already begun to make a name for himself in the music industry. At the time of writing, he has 2,455 monthly listeners on Spotify -- a significant jump from the 164 monthly listeners he acknowledged on Instagram -- with 10 songs released on DSPs. His social media presence was growing, with over 28,700 followers on Instagram and 1,382 followers on TikTok. Huncho frequently posted about his music and shared behind-the-scenes content with his fans. His most recent song was released on May 12, just days before his tragic death, demonstrating his dedication and passion for his craft.

Conclusion

The death of Rylo Huncho has left a void in the hearts of many. As the investigation continues, his family, friends, and fans grapple with their loss and the circumstances surrounding his death. This tragic incident underscores the importance of gun safety and the need for preventive measures to protect young lives. Rylo Huncho’s legacy as a young, talented artist will be remembered, even as his community mourns the bright future that was lost too soon.

