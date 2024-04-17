TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth Dead At 36: All About The Gossip Star

The sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Marisa Roth, a beloved figure on TikTok, has sent shockwaves throughout the online community. At just 36, Roth’s untimely demise has left her legion of fans mourning the loss of a vibrant personality. She was widely known for her candid commentary on Hollywood and pop culture. Her signature opening line, "You want more? I'll give you more," became synonymous with her engaging and entertaining content.

Roth's presence on TikTok, was marked by her fearless approach to discussing the inner workings of the entertainment industry. She had a penchant for stirring the pot with juicy tidbits from the celebrity world. However, she also had a knack for touching the hearts of her audience with her humorous commentary. In the wake of Roth's passing, tributes have poured in from fans and fellow content creators alike.

Kyle Marisa Roth’s Personal Life

Not much is known about Kyle’s personal life, but she did reveal tidbits here and there. Kyle Marisa Roth was a former lacrosse player for Lehigh University, where she attended. She had also openly discussed her journey as a colon cancer survivor on X. She later showed off some of her scars in an Instagram post with the caption: “3 major abdominal surgeries. 1 reconstructive shoulder surgery. Over a dozen broken bones. One torn meniscus. Several car accidents. Even more concussions. Collegiate lacrosse. Soccer at elementary school recess. 3 missing internal organs. BUT LOTS OF BAD ASS F*CKING SCARS.”

Her Online Presence

Before her passing, Kyle Roth had amassed an impressive following of over 200,000 on TikTok. Known for her engaging content centered around celebrity gossip, entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, Roth also garnered millions of views. Her signature “celebrity blind items,” which delved into everything from rumored affairs to speculation about career decisions, further solidified her status as a prominent figure in the realm of social media. She was witty, hilarious, and of course, controversial during her TikTok run.

Throughout her career, Kyle Marisa Roth also remained unapologetically herself. She hardly ever shied away from expressing her opinions, no matter how controversial they might have been. While some may have disagreed with her viewpoints, many admired her authenticity and admired her willingness to speak her mind. Nonetheless, it wasn’t all rosy for her on TikTok.

Kyle Marisa Roth’s TikTok Account Ban

Just a month before her demise, Kyle Roth had lost her TikTok account. She subsequently revealed that she relied heavily on the platform for her finances. In a TikTok video on her backup account, she expressed her frustration, particularly because the app was how she was able to afford her rent. Roth also urged her followers to file a complaint with the platform so that the ban would be revoked.

“I need everyone’s help, this is an emergency, please,” she said. “It’s about to be the end of the month and this is my first month remonetized and I literally need this account in order to pay my rent because I’m so fucked.” The ban of her account was concerning Jennifer Lopez’s viral “The Bronx” controversy. Speaking to Forbes, Roth revealed that her account faced copyright strikes on every video featuring footage from The Greatest Love Story Never Told. This subsequently led to the account being permanently banned. “J Lo’s narcissism single-handedly crushed the main portion of my small business,” she said. “I didn’t even have the opportunity to download or save 4 years' worth of my content that had been viewed over a billion times and accumulated over 50 million likes… J Lo has cost me more than 4 figures of income just for March 2024.”

Announcement Of Death

On April 15, 2024, the family of Kyle Marisa Roth announced her passing. They did not disclose the cause of death. Jacquie Cohen Roth, her mother, shared a message on LinkedIn. She wrote: “This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share. My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform. Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we'll understand more in the next few days. Be Kind to one another, please."

Roth’s sister, Lindsay, also confirmed her passing in an Instagram post. “We don't know what happened yet. I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism, and more - she had so many gifts. If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I'm here to talk and share memories."

[via] [via]