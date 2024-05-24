Rylo Huncho’s Mother Breaks Her Silence After He Accidentally Shot Himself In The Head

Earlier this month, 17-year-old aspiring rapper Rylo Huncho passed away tragically after accidentally shooting himself in the head. The Virginia-born teenager was filming a TikTok and livestreaming when the horrific incident occurred. After the shot had been fired, Rylo was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

The late high schooler's mother Monica Savage is devastated by her son's untimely death, opening up about the incident in a recent interview with 13News Now. She recalled desperately trying to save Rylo, even putting herself in danger once she saw him injured across the street. According to her, she didn't even know he had a gun and is still unsure where he got it from.

Investigators Continue To Search For Answers About Rylo Huncho's Tragic Death

“When I came in the house, and I seen my son in his blood… I ran across the street, and I almost got hit by a car for going across the street trying to save my son’s life,” Savage told the outlet. “I didn’t know he had a gun, I did not know he had that, I just want my baby back. That’s all I want. I miss my baby.” She also revealed that investigators are still scouring Rylo's phone to gather more insight into what happened. Officials from the Suffolk Police Department have ruled the death an accident. Rylo's private funeral service will be held today after family members launched a GoFundMe to assist them in covering costs.

"Hello, my aunt recently lost her 17-year-old son from a self-inflicted gun wound to the head. He was her only son! She was a single parent but took care of her son the best she could. Suicide/accidental was the cause of his death we are still trying to figure out why. But anything I mean anything can help her at this time of need," the description reads. "He was her only child she was also an only child it was always her and her son. Anything can help! Please keep my family in your prayers thank you so much." What do you think of Rylo Huncho's mother, Monica Savage, opening up about her son's tragic passing? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

