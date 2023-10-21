NLE Choppa’s Seemingly Missing, His Mother Raises Concern On Social Media

NLE Choppa fans are now worried, after the rapper's mother seemed to suggest that he's missing on social media. The 20-year-old's mom, Angela Potts, shared a post encouraging fans with information on his whereabouts to get in touch with her earlier today. It remains unclear whether or not she thinks he's in danger, or if she's simply being cautious. Either way, it's sparked a tremendous amount of concern, and fans are hoping that this is all just a false alarm.

"Y’all help me pray over my child. He plans on moving back to Cottonwood where we worked hard to get out of just for a mixtape SMH! I ain’t talked to this boy in hours and he usually doesn’t do this. One thing I know about my son is that he doesn’t go ghost for any reason," she wrote.

Fans Are Worried About NLE Choppa

"Whatever your working on I pray GOD is guiding you," she also added. "If y’all hear from him PLEASE CONTACT ME ASAP ! To the fans he wants to please thanks a lot." To make matters even more concerning, his management shared a message with followers via NLE Choppa's Twitter account. "Contact Momma Choppa via instagram if you hear from NLE Choppa ! -Management," it reads.

The worrying news has gotten fans talking since her post. While he appears to have been active on social media recently, her serious concern leads some to believe that he could be in some kind of trouble. Those with kids are noting how scary it can be to be away from one's child, particularly if you're unable to get a hold of them. While fans are holding out hope that nothing too serious is going on, only time will tell. What do you think of NLE Choppa potentially being missing? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on NLE Choppa.

