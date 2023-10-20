NLE Choppa Responds To Claims He Fell Off: “Bet”

Recently, NLE Choppa took to social media to respond to a few of his haters. It's no secret that the 20-year-old rapper takes pride in his many accomplishments, but in this instance, he clearly felt that followers needed a bit of a refresher. "NLE fell off," one Twitter user wrote, prompting a simple response from the hitmaker. "Bet that," he wrote.

He didn't stop there, however. Another Twitter user made a nearly identical claim, to which he sarcastically replied "100%." He went on, growing increasingly frustrated with his haters. "Folks pissing me off," he shared. "What NLE y’all watching bug beg it up." He later replied to a Tweet from someone claiming his fans want "THE OLD NLE" back, making it very clear that he doesn't plan on devolving.

Read More: NLE Choppa Sued By Rodney-O Over “Who TF Up In My Trap”

NLE Choppa Claps Back At Critics

"Y’all keep asking for old NLE like the music I ain’t been giving y’all recently ain’t getting plaques," he explained. "I’m tryna grow as a artist but y’all want me backtracking on BS. But bet that up. I’m on straight dirt y’all got me f*cked up. One of the most streamed artists this year BUT BET." While some could argue that the criticism is fair, he's also not wrong.

After getting endlessly trolled online for previewing his Nelly-sampling track "It's Getting Hot," the song went on to be a success. He even got to team up Nelly to perform the catchy single at the 2023 BET Awards. "Y'ALL COUNTED ME OUT, NOW THEY LOST COUNT," he said of the song's success. "I DO THIS TIME AND TIME AGAIN, HIT AFTER HIT, SONG AFTER SONG. DON'T PLAY WITH ME. [BETTER] NOT EVER TRY AGAIN, SHOW 'EM MY STREAMS." What do you think of NLE Choppa's response to social media users claiming he fell off? Do you think the criticism is fair? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on NLE Choppa.

Read More: Fredo Bang And NLE Choppa Bring An Undeniable Groove On “Sideways”

[Via]