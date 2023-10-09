NLE Choppa Sued By Rodney-O Over “Who TF Up In My Trap”

Just over a couple of years ago, NLE Choppa really broke into the mainstream with his 2020 album, Top Shotta. It was a huge project for him for a few reasons. Firstly, compared to its predecessor, Cottonwood, which is also NLE's debut, it nabbed more features. The first of the Cottonwood series only included two artists and one was for a remix. While Meek Mill and Blueface are still big names, those were the only guests. Even though Top Shotta was longer in length, it still contained more names. Lil Baby, Latto, Roddy Ricch, and Chief Keef all did their thing.

Secondly, NLE also had more bangers in the tracklist. These also helped mold him into the rapper we know currently. "Walk Em Down" set the bar high for him but he has been able to replicate that level of songwriting. Another solid track is "Who TF Up in My Trap." It samples the iconic "Everlasting Bass" from legends Rodney-O and Joe Cooley. Unfortunately, according to a report from AllHipHop, we have come to learn that he never got permission to use it.

NLE Choppa Is Going To Court

Music Business Worldwide was the first to bring this about and they have learned that a lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Tuesday (October 3). One of the official statements read, "The composition of [Who TF Up In My Trap] substantially comprises the composition of Everlasting Bass and is either a verbatim copy or encompassed and embodied in an audio sample of Everlasting Bass found in the infringing work." Other defendants that will be joining NLE include Juicy J, Project Pat, DJ Paul, and more.

What are your initial thoughts on NLE Choppa receiving a lawsuit from Rodney-O over "Who TF Up In My Trap?" How much money do you think Rodney will get out of this? Does this hurt NLE's career at all? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around NLE Choppa, Rodney-O, and the rest of the music world.

