TI Says Kendrick Lamar And Drake Will Eventually Go On Tour Following Beef

It's been a few weeks since the conclusion of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's high-profile beef. The back-and-forth took up plenty of space in the minds of fans as the two shared rapid-fire diss tracks packed full of increasingly serious allegations. While many have pivoted towards reflecting on the beef as a whole in order to pick a winner, others have tried to point out issues in the beef itself. Any time there's a major rap beef, conspiracy theories emerge that it's all conducted behind the scenes in order to make money. Though TI hasn't actually said that yet, he's seemingly trafficking in similar theories.

In a new interview with Sirius XM TI discusses the beef. He claims that the beef is one of the most exacerbated that he's ever seen in rap. He also speculates that the two will eventually go on tour together, something he admittedly claims he's waiting for. He's not even the first person to speculate on whether the two artists will ever hit the road. Later on in the discussion, he praises J. Cole for backing out of the beef before it could even really get started. Check out everything he had to say about the beef below.

TI's Thoughts On Kendrick Lamar And Drake's Beef

This isn't eve the first time he's commented on the beef. In a previous interview he claimed that the pair "ruined" things for other rappers. "They done kinda f*cked it up for some other who were planning to drop in this period," he claimed while commenting on the situation. It came right after he claimed that not everything said in the beef was actually true.

