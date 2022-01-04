nevermind
- MusicDrake's "Honestly, Nevermind" Certified PlatinumDrake picks up yet another major sales achievement. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNirvana Wins Lawsuit Against "Nevermind" Baby Over Album CoverNirvana has won a child pornography lawsuit filed by the man who was featured on the cover of "Nevermind" as a baby.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureNirvana's "Nevermind" Child Porn Cover Art Lawsuit DismissedA California judge dismissed Spencer Elden's child pornography lawsuit against Nirvana. By Aron A.