Jeezy's 7 Hottest Hip Hop Collabs

Jeezy remains one of Hip Hop’s most influential figures, and he has created some truly timeless collabs. Since beginning his career in 2001, he has been put among the likes of T.I. and Gucci Mane as one of Atlanta's biggest rap exports. With a career spanning 13 studio albums and a number of impressive mixtapes, Young Jeezy has shown several times that he can deliver some impressive hits. Furthermore, as one of the most sought-after rappers of the 2000s, his collaborations with other artists were widely lauded. However, his latest album, I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget, is without any features. Nonetheless, we've outlined seven of Jeezy's hottest Hip Hop collabs that are sure to trigger a bout of nostalgia.

7. "I'm So Hood" (Remix) – DJ Khaled Ft. Jeezy, Lil Wayne, T-Pain & More

The remix of "I'm So Hood" is one of the most timeless collabs of the 2000s. From DJ Khaled's first studio album, this remix features Lil Wayne, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Ludacris, Birdman, Young Jeezy, and Fat Joe. "I'm So Hood" is also a representation of how well Jeezy and the other acts hold their own when placed side-by-side with their peers. Each rapper's flow complements the other, and the verses flow seamlessly into one another. It is no wonder that the song won the best collaboration at the 2008 BET Awards.

6. "My N***a” – YG Ft. Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan

This Hip Hop anthem by YG, featuring Young Jeezy and Rich Homie Quan, turned out to be one of the biggest rap collabs of 2013. Over a minimalist, catchy beat by DJ Mustard, the three artists seamlessly exchange verses with camaraderie and loyalty as the song's main theme. "My N***a” peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has amassed almost 360 million streams on YouTube since 2013. The song also won the award for the Best Collab, Duo, or Group at the 2014 BET Awards.

5. "Bout That" Ft. Lil Wayne

"Bout That" features a good amount of braggadocio, with Jeezy and Lil Wayne rapping about their affluence in the rap game, paralleling their status in the music industry to the streets. Jeezy's gritty rap style blends perfectly with Lil Wayne's sly, witty lyrics, and the result is a smooth mix. “Bout That” might not have been a major hit, but real Hip Hop heads can’t help but appreciate the genius of this collaboration. It is one of the standout tracks on Jeezy’s ninth album, Trap Or Die 3.

4. "Seen It All"- feat. Jay Z

"Seen It All" is one of the singles supporting Jeezy's seventh studio album, Seen It All: The Autobiography. "Seen It All" features dark and atmospheric beats with a haunting piano melody that creates a somber mood. The track also brings forth the essence of the streets, with both Jeezy and HOV talking about the various challenges they went through to reach their current heights. "Seen It All" peaked at No. 85 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Moreover, the Cardo-produced track also peaked at No. 25 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart. Nonetheless, it’s a testament to Jeezy holding his own, in one of his most high-profile rap collabs.

3. "Put On" feat. Kanye West

"Put On" was released as the lead single for Jeezy's third studio album, The Recession. The track, which features Kanye West, utilizes a grandiose and anthemic sound, with a beat filled with triumphant horns and impactful percussions. "Put On" peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Furthermore, with over 200 million streams on Spotify, it is one of the most streamed Jeezy collabs of all time.

2. "My President" Ft. Nas

"My President" is a socially conscious track celebrating Obama's nomination for the American presidency under the Democratic Party. The song's lyrics explore various social and socio-economic issues in the United States, especially those faced by African Americans. One of his most introspective collabs, Jeezy delivers some of his most powerful verses, and Nas keeps the ball rolling by the third verse. The song also strikes a balance between the urgency of the situation and the general ecstasy that comes with the possibility that an African American candidate had a shot at becoming president. "My President" peaked at No. 53 on the Hot 100 chart, and the track's music video has over 25 million streams on YouTube.

1. "I Do" Ft. Jay-Z & André 3000

A collaboration between Jay-Z, André 3000, and Jeezy is sure to satisfy any Hip Hop fan, and this one did not disappoint. Released in 2011 as part of Jeezy's sixth album TM: 103, "I Do" explores themes of commitment, love, and the complexities of romantic relationships. The track's production features a smooth and melodic beat, providing a soulful backdrop for pensive lyrics. “I Do” peaked at number 61 on the Hot 100, and was also nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 2013 Grammy Awards. Commercial success aside, it’s a signature collab in Jeezy’s discography.

