hottest songs
- MusicJeezy's 7 Hottest Hip Hop CollabsIn the 2000s, a Jeezy collab was a sure sign of a hit!By Demi Phillips
- Original ContentTop 35 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs Of 2021HNHH's annual year-end rankings have arrived. We kick things off by counting down the top 35 hottest hip-hop songs of 2021.By HNHH Staff
- Original ContentTop 40 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs Of 2020With 2020 coming to an end, we've collected forty of the hottest songs of the year, with cuts from Lil Baby, Eminem, Lil Wayne, and more. By HNHH Staff
- Original ContentTop 50 Hottest Songs Of 2019We count down our 50 hottest hip-hop and r'n'b songs of 2019.By HNHH Staff
- Original ContentTop 50 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs Of 2018HNHH Presents the Top 50 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs of 2018.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentThe Best Hip-Hop & R'n'B Playlist To Start The WeekendOur FIRE EMOJI playlist is ready for your weekend plans. By Rose Lilah
- MusicKendrick Lamar & Migos Land Some Of Billboard's Hottest Songs Of 2017Kendrick Lamar and Migos were two of Billboard's biggest hitmakers in 2017. By Matt F