Jennie Mai
Relationships
Jeannie Mai Gets Brutally Honest About Co-Parenting With Ex-Husband Jeezy
Young Jeezy and Jennie Mai finalized their divorce in June 2024 after three years of marriage. Mai relocated to Los Angeles from Atlanta.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
July 27, 2025
