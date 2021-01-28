8 mile soundtrack
- Pop CultureMovie Soundtracks That Were Better Than The FilmsSome movie soundtracks are so good, they are better than the movies they exist in. By Zachary Roberts
- Original Content"8 Mile" Cast: Where Are They Now?Here's where the cast of "8 Mile" is now.By Michael Lusigi
- MixtapesEminem Unleashes The 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of "8 Mile (Music From And Inspired By The Motion Picture)"Eminem celebrates the 20th anniversary of the "8 Mile" soundtrack with an expanded edition. By Aron A.
- NewsRakim Showcased Rare Aftermath Vibes On "R.A.K.I.M."On the day of his fifty-third birthday, revisit one of Rakim's rare Aftermath drops, the "8 Mile" banger "R.A.K.I.M." By Mitch Findlay