New York Jets Rookie Recreates “8 Mile” Battle Rap Scene

Another week, another episode of Hard Knocks. Last week, the Jets were wowed by a mentalist. This week? Eminem impressions. The action once again went down in the Jets’ impressive tiered seating film room. Undrafted rookie wide receiver Jerome Kapp entered doing his best B-Rabbit impression, complete with the skull cap and hoodie. He then proceeded to perform a flawless recreation of Rabbit’s bars against Anthony Mackie over an instrumental version of Mobb Depp’s “Shook Ones, Part II”.

Maybe this is what gets Kapp on the roster. Kapp was a DII standout with Kutztown University in Pennsylvania. While he’s been impressive during training camp, it’s unlikely that he’s going to make the cut for the Jets’ 53-man roster. He has one catch for six yards in two preseason appearances. Unless he can really make a splash against the Giants this weekend, Kapp is likely headed for free agency. But hey, at least he got to do his Eminem impression on HBO, right?

Jets Making The Best Of Hard Knocks

The Jets appear to be having a good time on Hard Knocks, however unwilling their participation was. After the NFL was forced to select a team following a lack of volunteers from the league’s 32 sides, the Jets seemed like the obvious candidate. A longstanding basement dweller and league laughingstock, the team rocketed into contention with a blockbuster trade for Aaron Rodgers. However, as mentioned, it appears that the Jets are simply trying to make the best of a bad situation. But one has to wonder whether the presence of the cameras and the gimmicks is hurting their preparation for the season.

Hard Knocks is now airing weekly on HBO and Max, showcasing every aspect of the Jets’ training camp. Since then, the team has gone 1-2in their preseason so far, falling to the Browns, shutting out the Panthers, and losing a low-scoring affair to the Buccs. Furthermore, they added yet another offensive weapon to the team by singing free agent running back Dalvin Cook.

