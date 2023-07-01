There has been a lot of doubt over the future of HBO’s Hard Knocks. In June, it was reported that HBO had approached the Lions about appearing on the show for the second year in a row. The reason for this desperation was that teams were apparently especially unwilling to appear on the show this year. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the NFL chose the New York Jets to appear on Hard Knocks. The league’s criteria for teams to be eligible for “Hard Knocks” eliminates teams with first-year head coaches, teams that qualified for the playoffs the past two seasons, and teams that appeared in the past 10 seasons. The Jets last appeared on Hard Knocks in 2010. Meanwhile, this will be Rodgers’ first time on the show, as the Packers have never been selected. The Jets report to training camp on July 19.

However, not everyone is happy about the news. Speaking during the June uncertainly, Jets head coach Robert Salah made it clear that he didn’t want the team to be featured. “I haven’t gotten word or anything like that. I know there’s several teams that would love for Hard Knocks to be in their building, but we’re just not one of them.” The likely storylines that the show will focus on will largely be at the quarterback position. Of course, there’s the arrival of Aaron Rodgers. However, there is also his understudy – Zach Wilson. Wilson was the second-overall pick in the 2021 draft. However, inconsistent performances saw him get benched in 2022 and then ultimately sidelined by the Rodgers trade. Now Rodgers himself is speaking out about the decision.

Rodgers Blasts Hard Knocks Decision

Rodgers Blasts Hard Knocks Decision

Rodgers didn’t mince words when asked about the decision. “I understand the appeal with us. Obviously, there are a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, and a lot of expectations for our squad. One of the only things I like about Hard Knocks is the voice of God, the man who narrates it, Liev,” Rodgers said, referring to long-time narrator Lev Schreiber. Well, unfortunately for Rodgers, the narration for Hard Knocks is up in the air. With SAG-AFTRA on strike and actively picketing, it’s unlikely that Schreiber, or any SAG-affiliated actor, will be stepping into the recording booth anytime soon.

However, Rodgers wasn’t finished. “They forced it down our throats and we have to deal with it,” he declared. It’s very clear at this point that the shine of Hard Knocks has completely worn off for the NFL. No one wants the added hassle in their locker room and practice field. However, the NFL, perennially out of touch with what its players and teams actually want, continues to enforce it like prayers on Sunday. Regardless, the aforementioned actor’s strike will most definitely have an impact on the production. Perhaps the Jets will be spared after all.

