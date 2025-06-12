Eminem reportedly tried to cast Mariah Carey to play the role of his mother in the iconic film, 8 Mile, according to music executive Damion “Damizza” Young. Appearing on the TFU Podcast, Damizza recalled the Detroit rapper reaching out to him about casting the iconic singer in the 2002 semi-autobiographical film.

At first, Damizza was against the idea of Em offering her the role. "I pleaded with him not to offer Mariah the movie role." he admitted, as caught by AllHipHop. Eventually, he caved and reached out to Carey. “So I go to Mariah, and I’m like, ‘Look, Eminem wants to meet you,’ and she’s like, ‘No,'” Damizza recalled. Carey thought Eminem was looking to collaborate on music, but once Damizza clarified it was for a film, she reconsidered.

The two arranged a phone call, but once Eminem noted the role was to play his mother, Carey was against it. “She did not like that s**t at all,” Damizza said. “Her insecurities kicked in big time.”

The role ended up going to Kim Basinger, who had been best known for her roles in several blockbusters, including Tim Burton's Batman as well as L.A. Confidential, among others. 8 Mile ended up being a massive success, earning a total of $242.9 million at the worldwide box office. The accompanying soundtrack was also hugely popular as well, with the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) eventually certifiying it quadruple platinum. The song, "Lose Yourself," won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Eminem & Mariah Carey Beef

The film released around the same time that Eminem's infamous feud with Mariah Carey became public. Eminem claimed the two had a brief romantic fling, which Carey denied. He went on to diss her on the song, "Superman," off his album, The Eminem Show.