drug charge
- Pop CultureTommie Lee Had Epilepsy Medication Not Coke During Arrest, Reps ClaimThe reality star was arrested in Miami last night.By Ben Mock
- Music21 Savage Turned Himself In On Drugs & Weapons Charges Related To His 2019 ICE Arrest21 Savage surrendered to Atlanta Police after finding out about a warrant connected to his ICE immigration case.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeBaltimore Rapper YGG Tay's Lyrics Used Against Him In Heroin Distribution ArrestFeds cited lyrics from YGG Tay's "Errday" in court.By Aron A.
- MusicDesiigner's Birthday Party Attendee Claims To Have Been Drugged: ReportThe police is currently investigating. By Aida C.
- MusicEminem's Adopted Daughter's Biological Father Facing Life In Prison: ReportWhitney Mathers' biological father is reportedly wanted for theft and drug charges.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Released From Jail On $20K BondKodak Black has cancelled another show tonight after his release.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black's Mugshot Released After Drug & Gun ArrestKodak Black was arrested at the U.S. border for guns and drugs.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown's Lawyer States That Drug Charges Are UnfoundedChris Brown's lawyer claims the singer had nothing to do with any cocaine. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBenzino Pleads Guilty On Felony Drug ChargesBenzino has reportedly been sentenced to 2 years of probation.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDaz Dillinger Reportedly Indicted On Two Of The 13 Felony Marijuana ChargesDaz is said to be facing up to 25 years. By Chantilly Post
- MusicYoung Thug Struck With 8 Felonies For Drug & Gun Arrest: ReportYoung Thug is getting hit hard for charges stemming from a 2017 arrest.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Murder: Police Arrest Alleged GunmanPolice have reportedly arrested the gunman in XXXTentacion's murder.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuelz Santana Recommended For Mental Health Treatment By Justice System: ReportJuelz might be struggling with mental health issues. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJuelz Santana's Legal Struggles Far From Over With Ankle Monitor PhotoJuelz Santana proudly shows off his ankle accessories.By Alex Zidel
- Music03 Greedo Proposes To Girlfriend At Final Show Before Serving 20-Year Sentence03 Greedo is due back in court tomorrow.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyKim Kardashian Meeting With Donald Trump To Discuss Prison Reform: ReportKim Kardashian will fight for the President to pardon a woman serving life for a drug offense.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRalo To Surrender Multiple Cars And Properties If Convicted Of Drug ChargesThings keep getting worse for Ralo.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicJuelz Santana Has Been Released From Jail According To Cam'ronFellow Dipset member Cam'ron has confirmed that Juelz Santana is out of jail.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJuelz Santana Partly Off The Hook In Airport Gun & Drugs Case: ReportJuelz Santana's case has been dropped by the state but it remains in the hands of the feds.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Arrested On Gun & Drug Charges After House Raided By PoliceBREAKING: Kodak Black has been arrested on gun & drug charges after his home was reportedly raided by police Thursday.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeNewspaper Deliveryman Busted For Selling Weed With His NewspapersGenius business model or foolish idea?By hnhh