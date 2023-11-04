Kodak Black Collaborator NFL TueWop Reportedly Dead After Fatal Shooting In Florida

Just days after the first anniversary of Takeoff's tragic passing due to senseless gun violence, another rapper has allegedly lost their life. On Saturday (November 4) afternoon, reports of Tallahassee native NFL TueWop's death began circulating across various hip-hop blogs. The rising star has fallen victim to gun violence in his hometown, according to the earliest updates, though we're still waiting for further details to paint a more complete picture.

The late Southern star's most popular work comes from collaborating with Kodak Black on last year's Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 album. The pair joined forces on "Ammunition," which has amassed upwards of 1.5 million streams on Spotify since dropping. On his own accord, TueWop had a particularly busy 2022, sharing a five-track EP called Last Soulja's Left, followed by a single called "FreeTrappa." Before meeting his demise this year, he delivered "Ruff N Rugged," "Kut That Bricc" with GoldenBoy CountUp, and another short but seriously fire EP.

Read More: Who Is Real Boston Richey? The Florida Rapper Signed To Future’s Freebandz

NFL TueWop Alleged Victim of Fatal Shooting in His Hometown

The last release to land on TueWop's Spotify profile was his seven-track album from July of this year. On that, he connected with Dufflebagshotz, ProfessorGeek23, JakeJhitt8x, and Zaybostunna. Besides making waves with his musical work, the rapper is also known for having exposed Real Boston Richey's (a fellow Florida-born artist signed to Future's Freebandz) alleged snitching, which caused tension between them in the past. At this time it remains unclear if that beef is tied to TueWop's rumoured passing, but investigators are sure to be exploring all their leads over the coming weeks.

Kodak Black's health has been a cause for concern among his fans in recent months, particularly after the "Love & War" artist's appearance on Drink Champs. Despite assuring social media followers that he's doing fine, we can't help but worry how he'll fare when hearing the news of NFL TueWop's tragic death. Catch up on the latest updates on Yak at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Kodak Black Responds To “Hate” In Concerning Live Stream

[Via]