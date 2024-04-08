Morgan Wallen Arrested After Throwing Chair Off Bar Roof: Details

Morgan Wallen found himself in a predicament on Sunday night. According to Billboard, the controversial country singer was at Eric Church's Chief's Bar in Nashville, where he was getting a bit unruly. As the story goes, he allegedly chucked a chair off a roof, which was six stories tall. Wallen found himself in trouble as there were two officers standing outside of the bar on the street below. The chair almost hit them, and they immediately sprung into action. Witnesses then made it crystal clear that Wallen was the one responsible.

These misdeeds got him "three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct," as per Billboard. Although Wallen was ultimately arrested around 11 PM, he was released on $15,250 bond just a few hours later. Wallen's attorney subsequently put out a statement. “At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," it read.

Morgan Wallen Has Been Released

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Morgan Wallen attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Overall, this is a pretty bad look for the singer. However, it is one of those drunken incidents that happen at bars all of the time. Moving forward, Wallen will just have to be careful. After all, he is one of the biggest artists in his genre, and he has already dealt with some pretty big controversies in the past. Only time will tell whether or not he will be able to shake this one off.

