Lil Xan Ordered To Pay $27K After Threatening Tupac Fan With A Gun

Things got a bit too heated.

Lil Xan may not be the internet sensation he was back in 2020, but he's still dealing with the legal ramifications of his commercial peak. The rapper was forced to pay $27K in damages to a man he threatened with a firearm at a gas station. TMZ reported that the man who was threatened, Anthony Sanchez, feared for his life and promptly filed a lawsuit against Lil Xan following the confrontation. The raper failed to respond to the lawsuit, however, which led to a default judgement.

The confrontation between Lil Xan and Sanchez went semi-viral in 2020. Footage of the gas station argument was captured, and saw the former walk up to Lil Xan and insult him. Lil Xan had previously made headlines for his derogatory comments about Tupac Shakur. Sanchez didn't like these comments and proceeded to call the rapper a "b*tch." The two men went back and forth, culminating with Lil Xan taking out a gun and waving it in Sanchez's direction. The rapper then sped off in his car.

This was not the only time that Xan's comments about Tupac got him in trouble. The rapper had to be escorted a Del Taco in Redlands, California after a mob of students gathered around him. He was taken to a nearby YMCA until the students dispersed. To Lil Xan's credit, the rapper has since recanted what he said about Tupac, though his original comments were not as blasphemous as some would lead you to think. He called the L.A. legend "boring" in 2018, but told AllHipHop that he regretted it during a 2023 interview.

"I was angry at that time," Lil Xan explained. "And all that came down to was a result of me just trying to get the interview done quicker." The rapper also claimed that he respects what Tupac stood for, and the viral comment was a result of him trying to have fun with the interviewer. "That was just a little mishap," he asserted. "It was the result of me not being as mature as I am today. Inexperienced with interviews a lot, too."