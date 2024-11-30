Lil Xan Gets Body-Slammed In New Footage Of His Mid-Concert Attack Towards Fan In The Crowd

Not a good look for Xan...

Lil Xan recently became a little too aggressive at a show, as he kicked a fan in the crowd in the face and threw a mic at him during a Saturday night (November 23) concert at the Boston nightclub Royale. Moreover, new footage also shows someone appearing to be a security guard body-slamming him to the floor shortly after the incident. Many people believe that the rapper is currently on the run from police over this incident, but this new footage shows that he did not get away without a scratch. It seemed like he just really wanted to get some combative energy off his chest.

Furthermore, it's unclear why this whole situation occurred, what led up to it, or how its parties would explain it, especially since Lil Xan allegedly assaulted two other individuals on his way out. Police arrived shortly after he had already left, and it's unclear if they made any progress in their pursuit at press time. It certainly wouldn't be the Total Xanarchy artist's only legal and criminal headache of the year, though, as he had to pay almost $30K after threatening a Tupac fan with a firearm.

"That interview should’ve never even been aired ‘cause I wasn’t in a good place during the interview," Lil Xan said of his previous comments on Tupac. "I was angry at that time. And all that came down to was a result of me just trying to get the interview done quicker. I was like, ‘Next question. Next question.’ And then they just give me questions and I’m messing around. I think Tupac is a legend. I don’t have to explain myself to anybody, but I grew up on a lot of old school West Coast, a lot of old school East Coast."