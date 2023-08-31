Lil Xan Looks Back On His Controversial Tupac Comments, Clarifies Them

Lil Xan emerged during a time in hip-hop where disrespecting and undervaluing the old guard was the norm. Moreover, he called Tupac Shakur “boring” during a 2018 interview, which made old heads and younger fans alike immediately discredit him. Other examples of this included Lil Yachty calling Biggie Smalls “overrated,” but Xan’s comments rang especially blasphemous to many. However, the California MC’s grown a lot since then, and believes he finds himself in a much better space these days. While speaking to AllHipHop for an interview, he explained the circumstances behind it, but interestingly enough, maintained that he wouldn’t change it if he had the chance today.

“That interview should’ve never even been aired ‘cause I wasn’t in a good place during the interview,” Lil Xan stated. “I was angry at that time. And all that came down to was a result of me just trying to get the interview done quicker. I was like, ‘Next question. Next question.’ And then they just give me questions and I’m messing around.

Lil Xan’s Interview With AllHipHop Explains Tupac Comments

“I think Tupac is a legend,” Lil Xan continued. “I don’t have to explain myself to anybody, but I grew up on a lot of old school West Coast, a lot of old school East Coast. But after that, that was just a little mishap. It was the result of me not being as mature as I am today. Inexperienced with interviews a lot, too. If you would ask me if I could go back and rewrite that, I wouldn’t though. Because it started an interesting conversation in hip-hop. I did get a lot of backlash, of course, but as the years have gone by since that moment, it started what I think is a very good conversation in hip-hop.

“Why do these new cats in hip-hop that weren’t even born when someone like Tupac was around, why do they have to idolize them like the older people?” the 26-year-old posited. “They can appreciate the craft and the music. It’s good. It’s amazing. It’s better than good. But if you think about it like that, that’s some hating stuff right there.” For more news and the latest updates on Lil Xan, stay posted on HNHH.

