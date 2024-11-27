Lil Xan On The Run From Police After Viciously Pummeling Concertgoer

Xan continues to make the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Redlands, California rapper Lil Xan is dealing with some more legal trouble. According to TMZ, the "Betrayed" songwriter is on the run from police following a violet altercation with a male concertgoer. The incident took place at a nightclub called Royale in Boston, Massachusetts last Friday night and bleeding into early Saturday morning. The outlet got a hold of some of the video footage from the establishment and it's quite alarming.

It starts off with Lil Xan trying to get the crowd into his performance and the overall atmosphere as well. In the process of doing that, there's a man wearing what looks to be a blue sweater with a white collared shirt popping out around the neckline. If you want to see the videos detailing what we are describing, you can click the "[Via]" link below. For whatever reason, the man decides to raise his middle finger toward Xan, which he takes notice of. It's worth nothing that there's a strong chance the concertgoer was intoxicated to some extent. He is holding a beer in his hand during this time.

Lil Xan Is A Wanted Man

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Lil Xan aka Diego performs at Irving Plaza on September 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Xan didn't appreciate that, so he walked over to the guy and started exchanging words. It's unclear what was said, but we can surmise that they weren't very nice things. After that, the rapper swings his hand with the microphone in it and lands a big hit to his head. In fact, it was so hard that the man collapsed to the floor. But Lil Xan isn't done. He then chucks the mic at him while he's down on the ground.

Finally, as he's getting up, Xan kicks him in the side of the head, and he crashes to the floor again. The slow motion makes it looks even worse than it does in full speed. They were eventually separated, but the damage was done. Sources at the concert say Xan was able to get away from security trying to detain him. Cops got to the scene of the attack around 1:30 a.m. with the call being for assault and battery. The witness says the whole debacle was unprompted. The victim of Xan's wrath seems to be fine as he refused any medical attention. As it stands, an investigation is currently underway.