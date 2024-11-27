Lil Xan On The Run From Police After Viciously Pummeling Concertgoer

BYZachary Horvath464 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Xan In Concert - Charlotte, NC
CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 21: Rapper Lil Xan performs at The Underground on October 21, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)
Xan continues to make the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Redlands, California rapper Lil Xan is dealing with some more legal trouble. According to TMZ, the "Betrayed" songwriter is on the run from police following a violet altercation with a male concertgoer. The incident took place at a nightclub called Royale in Boston, Massachusetts last Friday night and bleeding into early Saturday morning. The outlet got a hold of some of the video footage from the establishment and it's quite alarming.

It starts off with Lil Xan trying to get the crowd into his performance and the overall atmosphere as well. In the process of doing that, there's a man wearing what looks to be a blue sweater with a white collared shirt popping out around the neckline. If you want to see the videos detailing what we are describing, you can click the "[Via]" link below. For whatever reason, the man decides to raise his middle finger toward Xan, which he takes notice of. It's worth nothing that there's a strong chance the concertgoer was intoxicated to some extent. He is holding a beer in his hand during this time.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" Collaborator Reveals Plan For A Deluxe Version

Lil Xan Is A Wanted Man

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Lil Xan aka Diego performs at Irving Plaza on September 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Xan didn't appreciate that, so he walked over to the guy and started exchanging words. It's unclear what was said, but we can surmise that they weren't very nice things. After that, the rapper swings his hand with the microphone in it and lands a big hit to his head. In fact, it was so hard that the man collapsed to the floor. But Lil Xan isn't done. He then chucks the mic at him while he's down on the ground.

Finally, as he's getting up, Xan kicks him in the side of the head, and he crashes to the floor again. The slow motion makes it looks even worse than it does in full speed. They were eventually separated, but the damage was done. Sources at the concert say Xan was able to get away from security trying to detain him. Cops got to the scene of the attack around 1:30 a.m. with the call being for assault and battery. The witness says the whole debacle was unprompted. The victim of Xan's wrath seems to be fine as he refused any medical attention. As it stands, an investigation is currently underway.

Read More: Ashanti Allegedly Expecting Her Second Child With Nelly

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...