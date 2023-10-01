“Saw X” Editor Confronted By Police Over Horrific Noises

Saw X hit theaters in the U.S. yesterday (September 29), and as expected, came through with just as much gore as one would expect. The movie centers around Jigsaw, who travels to Mexico seeking a risky medical procedure that he believes could cure his cancer. After he discovers the whole thing's a scam, however, things turn ugly for the con artists behind the operation.

The Saw franchise is known for being pretty over-the-top and twisted, and this latest addition is no exception. Apparently, one of the scenes was so messed up that it even got police suspicious of a crew member. The film's director Kevin Greutert recently spoke with NME, revealing that the main editor of the film was working on a scene when neighbors heard horrific noises coming from his direction.

Neighbors Called Police Over Editing Sounds

Actor Tobin Bell, director Kevin Greutert and Lionsgate's Jason Constantine arrive at a screening of Lionsgate's "Saw 3D" at the Manns Chinese 6 Theaters on October 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The editor, Steve Forn, was reportedly spending some time perfecting the sound design of a particularly brutal scene. The scene sees one character getting their eyeballs sucked out with an "eye vacuum." Obviously, the sounds were probably pretty terrifying out of context. "There was a knock at the door," Greutert began. "We have the doorbell [camera] video of the police walking up, [Forn answering the door] and the police saying, 'The neighbours [have been] calling and saying someone’s being tortured to death in here.'"

According to the director, Forn told police "'Actually, I’m just working on a movie… You can come in and see it if you want?'" Police reportedly turned down the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the eye vacuum. "It’s a pretty funny story," Greutert also adds. "Plus Steve is such a mild mannered guy. I can only imagine the look on his face when he realized what was happening." What do you think of the Saw X editor getting the police called on him? Do you have plans to check out the new movie? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

