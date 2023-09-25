Halle Berry’s 7 Biggest Blockbuster Movies

Halle Berry is, without a doubt, the quintessential film star. Her filmography is packed with all sorts of movies that showcase her versatility. After a seamless transition from modeling to acting, she has starred in many projects. From comedies like The Flinstones to biopics like Introducing Dorothy Dandridge and playing Storm in the X-Men film franchise, there’s no genre she hasn’t tackled. After three decades in the spotlight, Halle Berry continues to age gracefully.

To date, Berry is the only Black woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress. Her lead role in Monster’s Ball earned her significant acclaim and brought her widespread praise. Regardless, there are so many films she’s been a part of, including some massive Hollywood blockbusters. While they may not be her most critically acclaimed endeavors, these large-scale movies have contributed to making her a huge box office success.

7. Gothika (2003)

Gothika was Halle Berry’s first experience in the horror-thriller venture. This supernatural mystery thriller follows Dr. Miranda Grey (Berry), a psychiatrist at Woodward Penitentiary. After getting into a car crash, she wakes up to find out she has become a patient in her own hospital. Additionally, she is now a suspect in the murder of her husband. To solve the mystery of her husband’s death, Miranda must first escape the asylum, which proves a great challenge. Gothika earned over $140 million worldwide and showcased Halle’s acting range.

6. John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum (2019)

In this action-packed sequel to the popular John Wick franchise, Halle Berry starred as Sofia, an expert dog trainer and assassin. The film follows the legendary, titular hitman as he maneuvers through New York City. A wanted man with a $14 million bounty on his head and no protection from his organization must survive against all odds. The film was a massive hit at the box office, grossing over $326 million worldwide. Halle’s combat skills were showcased in intense action sequences, and her presence in the film was well-received by both fans and critics. She also underwent a rigorous training schedule to get into top physical shape.

5. X2: X-Men United (2003)

In the second installment of the original X-Men film series, Halle Berry reprised her role as Storm, a weather-controlling mutant and a key member of the X-Men ensemble. The film follows the assault on Professor X’s school by villainous former Armer commander William Stryker. Stryker wishes to build his own version of the mutant-tracking computer, Cerebro, to find and kill mutants. The mutants band together to eliminate the threat and find the key to Wolverine’s past. X2 was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $407 million worldwide. Berry’s role as Storm was particularly praised, with fans constantly referring to her as one of the entire franchise’s highlights.

4. Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

Halle joined the Kingsman cast in the sequel as Ginger Ale, a tech-savvy operative. The film revolves around members of Kingsman who find themselves stranded after their headquarters is destroyed. They discover they have a counterpart organization in the United States called the Statesman. The operatives must rely on their new allies to take down a powerful drug cartel. Halle’s role in the stylish and action-packed spy film added an unforgettable strong presence. The Golden Circle grossed over $410 million worldwide.

3. Die Another Day (2002)

Die Another Day is a film in the iconic James Bond franchise. Halle Berry made her mark by portraying Jinx Johnson, an NSA agent. The action-packed spy thriller follows James Bond, who is trying to uncover a North Korean terrorist and his connection to a millionaire. After being betrayed, Bond is captured by the enemy and serves a prison sentence. Bond must escape and find the terrorist before it is too late. This film was a massive hit at the box office and grossed over $431 million worldwide. Die Another Day remains one of the most important entries in Halle Berry’s successful acting career.

2. X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Halle’s third appearance as Storm in this film marked the conclusion of the original X-Men trilogy. The film kicks off when a government-supported lab discovers a cure for mutations. This forces mutants to choose between giving up their powers, retaining them, and remaining isolated. The cure causes a rift between the followers of Professor X, who wants peace, and Magneto, who wants a mutant-only world. Halle Berry’s Storm plays a pivotal role in the movie’s events. Although the film had a mixed critical reception, it was a box office hit, grossing over $460 million worldwide.

1. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Halle reprised her role as Storm in this time-traveling X-Men epic. Days of Future Past follows Wolverine as he goes back in time to seek the help of the X-Men of the past to save the future. After the creation of Sentinels, robotic weapons that can detect and track mutant genes, mutants are facing extinction. This movie combined the cast of the original X-Men trilogy and the prequel series, making it a highly anticipated and successful installment in the franchise, grossing over $746 million worldwide.

