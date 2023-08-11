Halle Berry Discusses Sexuality & Womanhood In Her Mid-50s

Halle Berry has been a Hollywood icon for the past few decades, and while she doesn’t appear on the big screen as frequently as she used to, the 56-year-old continues to share much of her personal life with us on social media. Her relationship with Van Hunt looks to be getting better as time goes on, and she’s never been one to shy away from showing off her toned body in minimal clothing. As Leo season began last month, Berry cheekily slid into her favourite time of year on a skateboard, and prior to that, we saw her indulging in a nude glass of wine at home.

For her latest interview, the starlet spoke with Women’s Health about how her sexuality and perception of womanhood have been impacted through the aging process. “The most important thing about owning your sexuality as a woman is accepting the station you’re at—and embracing that. And I say that because I’m smack dab in the middle of menopause,” Berry told the outlet recently.

Halle Berry Gets Candid About Menopause

“I’m challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way. I’m my best self now that I reached 56 years old. I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I’m solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees,” she confidently added. Berry also had advice to offer for any younger women who might be reading, stating, “If you’re in your twenties, own that. Own the era of exploration. Earn the era of real curiosity. Earn the era of trying to figure out who you are. Take your time and figure yourself out. You don’t have to be rushed, you don’t have to be forced. It’s not a race.”

“If you’re in your mid-thirties, don’t be bogged down by the idea that you have to have children by a certain age. You decide,” the Ohio-born entertainer reminded us. Not everyone will agree with what Halle Berry has to say about womanhood, sexuality, and aging. Thankfully, the Catwoman actress already proved that she can handle closed-minded criticism like a pro when responding to those bashing her nude balcony shot back in the spring. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

