Halle Berry Discusses Sexuality & Womanhood In Her Mid-50s

At 56 years old, Berry has found herself navigating menopause and other new adventures that come with aging.

BYHayley Hynes
Halle Berry Discusses Sexuality & Womanhood In Her Mid-50s

Halle Berry has been a Hollywood icon for the past few decades, and while she doesn’t appear on the big screen as frequently as she used to, the 56-year-old continues to share much of her personal life with us on social media. Her relationship with Van Hunt looks to be getting better as time goes on, and she’s never been one to shy away from showing off her toned body in minimal clothing. As Leo season began last month, Berry cheekily slid into her favourite time of year on a skateboard, and prior to that, we saw her indulging in a nude glass of wine at home.

For her latest interview, the starlet spoke with Women’s Health about how her sexuality and perception of womanhood have been impacted through the aging process. “The most important thing about owning your sexuality as a woman is accepting the station you’re at—and embracing that. And I say that because I’m smack dab in the middle of menopause,” Berry told the outlet recently.

Read More: Halle Berry Says She’s “Sliding Into Leo Season” With Cheeky Skateboarding Pic

Halle Berry Gets Candid About Menopause

“I’m challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way. I’m my best self now that I reached 56 years old. I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I’m solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees,” she confidently added. Berry also had advice to offer for any younger women who might be reading, stating, “If you’re in your twenties, own that. Own the era of exploration. Earn the era of real curiosity. Earn the era of trying to figure out who you are. Take your time and figure yourself out. You don’t have to be rushed, you don’t have to be forced. It’s not a race.”

“If you’re in your mid-thirties, don’t be bogged down by the idea that you have to have children by a certain age. You decide,” the Ohio-born entertainer reminded us. Not everyone will agree with what Halle Berry has to say about womanhood, sexuality, and aging. Thankfully, the Catwoman actress already proved that she can handle closed-minded criticism like a pro when responding to those bashing her nude balcony shot back in the spring. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Halle Berry’s Nude Instagram Photo Criticized, She Responds

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.