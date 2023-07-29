Halle Berry Says She’s “Sliding Into Leo Season” With Cheeky Skateboarding Pic

Halle Berry has long been one of Hollywood’s most glamorous stars. Earning her start in beauty pageants, Berry finished sixth at the Miss World pageant in 1986. She would soon turn her attention to acting, going on to become one of the industry’s most accomplished stars. Berry has an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe. She is one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. And furthermore, she’s absolutely stunning.

Berry is no stranger to joyously flaunting her body and sharing her love and positivity with the world. In April, Berry posted a picture of her enjoying wine in the nude on her balcony. After some people decided to hate on the image, Berry simply responded with a fun fact – “Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?”

Halle Berry Celebrates That Leo Life

sliding into Leo season ♌️ pic.twitter.com/Q2Syrg7Dxj — Halle Berry (@halleberry) July 27, 2023

Berry took to X to celebrate “Leo season”, which began on July 22 and includes Berry’s 57th birthday on August 14. The actress’ celebration involved posting a candid picture of herself as she skated down an empty street, vibing with loose hair, a bright smile, and a perfect outfit of a white t-shirt and patterned bikini bottoms. With the artfully caught glare and the California Americana vibes, the photo screams retro. It feels exactly the sort of thing that you would find in an old shoebox from the late 90s, or on Pinterest or Tumblr in the early 2010s.

Berry embodies the platonic ideal of the sign in her latest post. Per Claire Comstock-Gay at The Cut, “As a fire sign, Leo is passionate, creative, and fun. And more than any sign in the zodiac, including the other fire signs, Leo thrives on attention and is happy to stand in the spotlight. While others might freeze up when they can feel all eyes are on them, Leo is more likely to flourish.” Berry currently has two projects in the works. The Mothership will release on Netflix later this year. Meanwhile, Berry was working on Our Man From Jersey, also for Netflix, alongside Mark Wahlberg throughout 2022. However, the production likely halted after the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

[via]