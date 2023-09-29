Robert Englund Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Nightmare On Elm Street” Icon Worth?

Robert Englund, born in 1947 in Glendale, California, was destined to become the face of many a person's nightmares. With early interests in acting, Robert made strides in regional theater, honing his skills and preparing himself for the expansive world of film and television. Over the decades, his commitment to his craft and undeniable talent also paved the way for a myriad of iconic and diverse roles. As the curtain rose on 2023, this journey was reflected in a substantial net worth of $16 million, as highlighted by Allfamousbirthday.

Career Highlights & Accolades

Tuesday Knight screams from the grasp of Robert Englund. In movie art for the film 'A Nightmare On Elm Street 4: The Dream Master', 1988. (Photo by New Line Cinema/Getty Images)

For many, Robert Englund is intrinsically linked with the character Freddy Krueger from the A Nightmare on Elm Street series. His portrayal of the nightmarish villain has cemented his place in horror film history. Yet, Englund is more than just Freddy. His extensive filmography, spanning over a century, showcases a range of roles in both film and television. Overall, Englund's versatility, from horror to sci-fi to drama, has garnered him respect and a bevy of awards, ensuring his place as a stalwart in the annals of cinema.

Personal Life & Highlights

Robert Englund during Freddy Krueger Invades Planet Hollywood. To be Reunited with His Infamous Glove and Promote "Freddy Vs. Jason" also at Planet Hollywood. In New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Away from the eerie gloom of Elm Street, Robert Englund's personal life is rich in experiences and tales. Englund is a dedicated craftsman who often shares stories of his journey, inspirations, and challenges, offering insights into the man behind the makeup. Moreover, his passion for the arts doesn't stop at acting. He's also an avid reader, a connoisseur of classic films, and a lover of theater. These personal passions, juxtaposed against his iconic roles, further create a tapestry of a fully and artful life.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

Robert Englund promotes "Hollywood Monster" at Bookends on October 28, 2009. In Ridgewood, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)

Beyond his acclaimed acting career, Englund's ventures extend into direction, production, and voice acting. His directorial pursuits also showcase another facet of his artistic inclinations, while his voice graces many animated series and video games. Philanthropy, too, has a special place in Englund's heart. He's been involved in various charitable endeavors, focusing on arts education, ensuring that cinema and theater remain accessible and inspiring for generations to come.