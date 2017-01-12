surveillance
- MusicYoung Thug & YSL RICO Trial Prosecutors Tracked Possible Juror For Weeks: ReportFulton County prosecutors reportedly asked Judge Glanville to dismiss this individual after surveilling their actions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramMadonna Warns Fans Of Instagram's New Privacy Policy: “This Is Some Scary S**t"Madonna warned her fans about Instagram's new terms of service which include "cyber-surveillance policies," she says.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Says He Will "Look At" Pardoning Edward SnowdenDonald Trump says he is considering a pardon for Edward Snowden.By Cole Blake
- TechTikTok May Be Getting Banned In The U.S.Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, announced that the U.S. is considering banning TikTok due to concerns over Chinese surveillance.By Lynn S.
- GossipAmber Heard Seen Cuddling With Elon Musk In Johnny Depp's ElevatorThe surveillance footage of Amber Heard and Elon Musk was taken a few years ago when Heard and Johnny Depp were married.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentDikembe Mutombo's Car Vandalized, Suspect Caught On Camera: ReportDikembe Mutombo's Roll Royce was broken into. By Aida C.
- SportsConor McGregor Seen Smashing & Stomping Fan's Phone In New FootageNew angles show a better view of what exactly happened.By Alexander Cole
- MusicChance The Rapper's Bodyguard Sued Over Hotel Lobby Beatdown: WatchChance the Rapper wasn't named in the civil lawsuit.By Devin Ch
- SportsRobert Kraft's Lawyers Call Prostitution Sting "NSA-Style Surveillance"Kraft's team is saying the alleged footage was obtained illegally.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Kraft Claims Rub & Tug Footage Was Obtained IllegallyKraft is doing everything he can to beat the case.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake's Lawyers Find Evidence Proving His Innocence In Nightclub BrawlDrake's legal team wants the accuser to revisit the tape before he pushed forward with his lawsuit.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett: New Video Shows Attackers Buying Masks, Gloves, Bandanas & MoreThe brothers say Jussie told them to purchase the supplies. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Tries Ducking From The Cops In Newly-Surfaced ClipVideo/audio footage surfaces of cops talking to Tekashi 6ix9ine moments after shots rang off at the ill-fated music video shoot in November.By Devin Ch
- TechAmazon Plans Facial Recognition Database Of "Suspicious" IndividualsThe corporate heavy-hitter is vying for the title of "Big Brother."By Zaynab
- SportsKareem Hunt Is Seeking Forgiveness, Says NFL Never Contacted Him About VideoKareem Hunt will face further discipline from the NFL.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Was Diamond Shopping Moments Before The Video Shooting6ix9ine is ready for the holiday season with his 18-karat diamond-encrusted grill.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine, Kanye West Video Shooting: Surveillance Footage SurfacesSurveillance footage caught the suspects pulling out the car and firing inside Kanye's compound.By Devin Ch
- MusicSafaree Samuels' Car Was Bugged With GPS Tracking Device By Alleged RobbersSafaree Samuels was the victim of an elaborate scheme.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentChance The Rapper's Bodyguard Arrested For Body Slam IncidentChance the Rapper's bodyguard gets caught.By Matt F
- ViralFootage Shows Gun Store Owner Killing Armed Robber In GeorgiaSurveillance footage shows an attempted gun store robbery that failed within seconds. By Angus Walker