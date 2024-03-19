Who Is Sexyy Red's Baby Daddy? She'll Never Tell For This Very Simple Reason

Sexyy Red's baby daddy's identity has been a pretty hot topic of debate and speculation, especially given her references to it in her music and career. For example, many of her recent music videos and lyrical references in new and past material point to this interest. However, there's a very simple reason as to why the St. Louis rapper won't say who it is, and she told Billboard why after her Rolling Loud L.A. set. "'Cause I don’t need anyone in my business," she answered a question about why she doesn't want to reveal who her baby daddy is. "Like, why you want to be so nosy? Mind your f***ing business."

Moreover, the 25-year-old welcomed her second child into the world not too long ago, and maternity photos as a couple would've spoiled the baby daddy's identity if it wasn't for some blurring effects. Also, she spoke on what it was like to hide her pregnancy during her time touring with Drake. "When nobody knew I was pregnant, I’d be in the back room, like, trying to suck my stomach in," Sexyy Red shared recently. "Or wear clothes to show that I wasn’t pregnant.

Sexyy Red Performing At Rolling Loud L.A. 2024

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Rapper Sexyy Red perform onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 15, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

"And I had to practice my breathing," Sexyy Red continued. "Like, before I’d go on stage, I had to hold my stomach in and look at myself and be like, ‘Can they tell?’ Once I just was like, ‘Okay I can’t keep hiding it ’cause it hurt to just be on stage all day holding your stomach in.’ So I’m like, ‘Just forget about it.’ I was pregnant on the Drake tour and the Moneybagg tour but nobody knew. People started suspecting it on the Drake tour because there was videos and pictures of me coming out. That’s the only reason I was hiding it because I just wanted me and my family and friends to know."

Meanwhile, there are also other, more scandalous, and less compelling reasons to be interested in the "SkeeYee" hitmaker's romantic life. After all, popular streamer Adin Ross recently claimed that they slept together. Her response was pretty hilarious while also being a staunch denial, and we'll probably keep getting that energy from her throughout 2024. For more news and the latest updates on Sexyy Red, keep checking in with HNHH.

