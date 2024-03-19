Who Is Sexyy Red's Baby Daddy? She'll Never Tell For This Very Simple Reason

The St. Louis rapper likes to keep things close to her chest, as her very explicit music is no excuse to be in her romantic business.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Sexyy Red's baby daddy's identity has been a pretty hot topic of debate and speculation, especially given her references to it in her music and career. For example, many of her recent music videos and lyrical references in new and past material point to this interest. However, there's a very simple reason as to why the St. Louis rapper won't say who it is, and she told Billboard why after her Rolling Loud L.A. set. "'Cause I don’t need anyone in my business," she answered a question about why she doesn't want to reveal who her baby daddy is. "Like, why you want to be so nosy? Mind your f***ing business."

Moreover, the 25-year-old welcomed her second child into the world not too long ago, and maternity photos as a couple would've spoiled the baby daddy's identity if it wasn't for some blurring effects. Also, she spoke on what it was like to hide her pregnancy during her time touring with Drake. "When nobody knew I was pregnant, I’d be in the back room, like, trying to suck my stomach in," Sexyy Red shared recently. "Or wear clothes to show that I wasn’t pregnant.

Read More: Rolling Ray Compares Drake & Sexyy Red To Biggie & Lil Kim

Sexyy Red Performing At Rolling Loud L.A. 2024

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Rapper Sexyy Red perform onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 15, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

"And I had to practice my breathing," Sexyy Red continued. "Like, before I’d go on stage, I had to hold my stomach in and look at myself and be like, ‘Can they tell?’ Once I just was like, ‘Okay I can’t keep hiding it ’cause it hurt to just be on stage all day holding your stomach in.’ So I’m like, ‘Just forget about it.’ I was pregnant on the Drake tour and the Moneybagg tour but nobody knew. People started suspecting it on the Drake tour because there was videos and pictures of me coming out. That’s the only reason I was hiding it because I just wanted me and my family and friends to know."

Meanwhile, there are also other, more scandalous, and less compelling reasons to be interested in the "SkeeYee" hitmaker's romantic life. After all, popular streamer Adin Ross recently claimed that they slept together. Her response was pretty hilarious while also being a staunch denial, and we'll probably keep getting that energy from her throughout 2024. For more news and the latest updates on Sexyy Red, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Sexyy Red Claims She’s Under Surveillance In Mexico, Earns First Solo Apple Chart No. 1

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Sexyy Red Performs At Fillmore Silver Spring in MarylandRelationshipsSexyy Red Felt Went Through Great Lengths To Hide Her Pregnancy While On Drake's Tour
Spotify x Ice Spice AfterpartyRelationshipsWho Is Sexyy Red's Baby Daddy? She Points To Chief Keef Amid Bricc Baby Rumors
Sexyy Red Performs At Fillmore Silver Spring in MarylandRelationshipsSexyy Red Shares More Maternity Pics, Slams Folks Trying To Find Baby Daddy
Sexyy Red Pregnant Twerking Hip Hop NewsRelationshipsSexyy Red Gets Backlash For Twerking During Pregnancy