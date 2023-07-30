ASAP Ferg, Sexyy Red, And MCVertt Team Up For New Single “Face Down”

MCVertt has joined forces with ASAP Ferg and Sexyy Red for an energetic new single, titled “Face Down.” The trio has managed to create a club-ready track with their latest release, which features lyrics about getting it on “face down, a** up.” ASAP Ferg comes in hot, rapping about throwing cash, cars and of course, “b*tches.” Sexyy Red sticks to her signature raunchy lyrics in the new song, spitting bars about oral sex, twerking, and more. Known for his work with Lil Uzi Vert and IShowSpeed, the Jersey-based producer comes also through with some hard-hitting production on “Face Down.”

ASAP Ferg sampled Bow Wow on another collab earlier this year, “SILVER TOOTH.” He joined Armani White on the song, which landed on the rapper’s Road To Casablanco EP in April.

Sexyy Red, ASAP Ferg, And MCVertt Join Forces For “Face Down”

Sexyy Red has been climbing her way to the top as of the late. Her hit collab with Nicki Minaj, “Pound Town 2,” got the attention of fans and critics everywhere for its explicit lyrics. In the time since, Sexyy Red has continued to receive backlash for her music and overall persona. She recently performed a slew of fan-favorite tracks at Rolling Loud Miami, getting some hate for bringing men out on leashes.

One conservative commentator called the act “sad.” “Hip-hop culture has been taken over by people who want to forever emasculate Black men,” he continued. Sexyy Red is no stranger to hate, and didn’t appear too bothered by the comment. “I’m freaky [shut] up,” she clapped back. She also recently performed at a school, which raised some eyebrows. She followed up on Twitter, letting followers know she was only there to help kids secure necessary items for their prom. She’s also been declared Drake’s “rightful wife,” recently joking that they “be f***in” lately.

Quotable Lyrics:

Long weave down my back

B*tch, I’m grown I shake this a**

I’m young and turnt your old a** mad

