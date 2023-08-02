Sexyy Red Responds To NSFW YG And Theo Von Clip

Sexyy Red deals with as many haters as almost anyone. The up-and-coming rap star deals with criticism for almost anything she does. Thankfully, artists and collaborators like NLE Choppa have taken the opportunity to stand up for her. Now, she received another shoutout from a fellow rapper but it didn’t exactly go where fans may have expected. In a new conversation with Theo Von, YG is asked about some of the most impressive female rappers emerging recently. He doesn’t have to hesitate in his answer “Sexyy Red goin Brazy.”

While it seems at first like they’re discussing her music, that topic quickly fades away when Theo pulls up a picture of her. Despite the conversation shifting more into how she looks than how her music actually sounds, Sexyy Red didn’t seem to mind at all. She quote tweeted the clip with a caption taken directly from something Theo says. ““I like some of that sht👹” her response reads. Her retweet has already racked up over 15k likes on Twitter and is full of fans sharing their own responses to the clip. “girl i know it’s prob not your thing but i would be hopping on that!” reads one of the top comments. “i jus watched this today sh*t had me dying,” says another.

Sexyy Red’s Hilarious Response

“I like some of that sht👹” https://t.co/f5300mMthq — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 1, 2023

This isn’t the first time she’s played into jokes about her looks. After a picture of her and Drake together went viral, Sexyy Red played into the hype. In an interview during Rolling Loud, she made jokes about the nature of their relationship before clarifying that it was all business. She also announced that they had been sharing some music back and forth and may have a potential collab on the way.

Her performance at Rolling Loud in Miami proved to be a controversial one. A particular fan accused her of “emasculating black men” with her set but she quickly took to Twitter to shut down his take. What do you think of Sexyy Red’s reply to the hilarious clip? Let us know in the comment section below.

