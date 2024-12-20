G Herbo Treats Fans To Exclusive New Mixtape "Best Rapper Alive"

The bravado is on ten.

G Herbo must have taken notice of how well J. Cole's Inevitable podcast did. The latter was able to give his fans exclusive content behind a paywall, and Herbo attempted something very similar with his latest mixtape, Best Rapper Alive. Instead of dropping the tape on Spotify or Apple Music, or even YouTube, he decided to post it on his own website. Well, an app that one can download from his website. The rapper is trying to cut out the middle man and cater directly to his fanbase with Best Rapper Alive. The music is exactly what you'd expect.

Best Rapper Alive boasts 16 tracks, and G Herbo does his thing on pretty much all of them. "Through the Fire" and "Roc Block" are showcases for the rapper's charismatic delivery. G Herbo has already given his fans two separate projects in 2024. Including the aptly titled Strictly for My Fans 2.0. It's a little bit ironic, though, that he decided to put Best Rapper Alive on an exclusive app instead of the one specifically titled after his fans. We digress. "Blueprint" and "Hold Me Down" are also standout cuts that boast slick beats and spirited vocal performances from G Herbo. It's up to you to decide whether you want to download a whole new app to listen. Those who do, though, will be pleased.

G Herbo Continues His 2024 Hot Streak Going

Best Rapper Alive tracklist: