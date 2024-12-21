G Herbo Gives Fans A Sneak Peek At "Greatest Rapper Alive" Project With "Roc Block"

The rest of the album is exclusively on his new app.

Ain't nobody handed me, I had to go and get it Now my family think I'm just 'posed to up and give it I ain't uppin' nothin', stayin' on my f***in' pivot 'Member I was down bad, they ain't uplift a n**** Hate me 'cause of my lifestyle cost a couple figures I was clutchin' glizzies, now I might run up a fifty

So far, for the people who have been able to get access, they are loving it. Since we don't want you to miss out on the hype, we got you. Well, G Herbo more so does because he shared one it's most popular songs to YouTube. It's called "Roc Block," which is track number three on the tape. It finds Big Swerv rapping over a soulful sample and trap rap beat with a lot of energy. It's an empowering anthem about how he got successful, but it also details all of the dark and treacherous things he went through growing up. It's one of our favorite Herbo tracks of the year for sure, so make sure to spin it below.

G Herbo is back and with a project for his hardcore supporters this weekend. The Chicago drill stalwart left off Greatest Rapper Alive, a 16-song effort with one feature (Big Opp) and its executively produced by Oz On The Track. The catch though is that it's only available on his new self-titled app. It's available for download on the App Store or on Google Play, however, it's a little tricky to find on your mobile device. You might have better luck though, so visit the rapper's website here and give it a shot.

