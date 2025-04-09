G Herbo Brings His Exclusive Project "Greatest Rapper Alive" To Streaming Platforms

If you have been following our site, especially when it comes to G Herbo content, you may have noticed we have been covering a particular project repeatedly. If you haven't then that mixtape would be Greatest Rapper Alive and it's for good reason too. The legendary Chicago drill luminary has been making alterations and releasing it in creative ways. For the latter, Herbo decided to create his own mobile app for his most loyal listeners. On top of including his entire catalog and other bonus content, he also dropped Greatest Rapper Alive exclusively on it. Then, about three months later, he tacked on four more tracks, bringing the final total to 20.
Overall, some were onboard for the decision. But to no one's surprise, there were a good number of fans who felt G Herbo should have just shared the material with a more widespread audience. Well, that's what he's decided to do as of today. At the end of the day, he wanted to make sure that enough of the most hardcore of fans were messing with it. "THE STREETS STAMPED IT, NOW THE WORLD GOTTA FEEL IT... GREATEST RAPPER ALIVE... AVAILABLE NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS." However, that's not the only gift he's giving. Herbo has also left off an "Anniversary Edition" of Welcome to Fazoland, which initially released on DatPiff back on February 17, 2014. It's more of a bonus edition with a fresh set of 12 cuts that weren't on the original.
G Herbo Greatest Rapper Alive
Greatest Rapper Alive Tracklist:
- Through The Fire
- Best Rapper Alive
- Roc Block
- GFazos
- Duffel
- 10 More Seasons
- R.N.
- Hoody Hoo
- Bill Gluckman
- Blueprint
- Go Krazy
- Went Legit
- Hold Me Down
- 5/17/22
- Down By The River
- I'm Back
- One Blood
- Desperate
- Do U
- Bad Asl