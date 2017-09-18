greatest rapper alive
- Music21 Savage Claims "Greatest Rapper Alive" Title After "I Am > I Was" Release21 Savage makes some bold claims as he names himself the G.O.A.T.By Alex Zidel
- MusicGucci Mane Explains Why Eminem Can't Be Considered The Greatest Rapper AliveGucci Mane says people don't listen to Em on a regular basis.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoyner Lucas Shows Love To Eminem, Drake, & More: "Not Here To Be The Greatest"Joyner Lucas is just here to make music. By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage Doesn't Want To Be The Greatest Rapper AliveMiss him with that discussion.By Matthew Parizot
- Original ContentWho Is On Young Money? A Guide To The 2017 RosterAn overview of the current roster of Young Money artists. By Christopher Armstrong