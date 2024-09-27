G Herbo Addresses Breach Of Contract Lawsuit From Former Legal Team

Prince Lobel Tye LLP represented G Herbo in his federal wire fraud case earlier this decade.

G Herbo still can't escape his 2020 federal wire fraud case, as he received a lawsuit from the very firm that represented him in that situation. Moreover, according to court documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop, Prince Lobel Tye LLP sued him on Tuesday (September 24) for "breach of contract" and "unjust enrichment." Specifically, they claim that the rapper (real name Herbert Wright III) owes the company over $237K and stopped paying them "roughly two weeks" before his sentence in that wire fraud case. The filing also posits that he accepted their services "with knowledge of Prince Lobel’s reasonable expectation of payment."

"[G Herbo] has not paid and owes Prince Lobel $237,582.67 for legal work and services performed by the firm on his behalf," attorneys reportedly stated concerning the Big Swerv MC. "This amount includes interest in the amount of $26,542.85. The last payment made by Mr. Wright was on December 29, 2023. [...] It would be unjust for Mr. Wright to enjoy the benefits of Prince Lobel’s services without paying for them. As a result of Mr. Wright’s failure and refusal to pay for the legal work performed by Prince Lobel but accepting the fruits of that work, Mr. Wright has been unjustly enriched, and Prince Lobel has suffered harm."

Read More: Angel Reese Sets The Record Straight On G Herbo Relationship

G Herbo Sued For Breach Of Contract

Then, on Thursday (September 26), G Herbo gave an exclusive statement to The Shade Room in response to this lawsuit. "I feel like I’m only dealing with this because I’m a celebrity," he shared. "What they left out is that I’ve already paid them almost $1 million. Yes, I still owe $237,000, and I take accountability for that, even though I feel like they overcharged me because of who I am.

"They also didn’t inform me that the big banks would refuse to bank me regardless of how much I had in the account," G Herbo continued. "That is just one of the many challenges I’ve faced since the case ended; I’ve needed to change my team and needed time to restructure. Still, I appreciate everything they did for me and hope they have patience while I rebuild my business." We'll see what agreement they land on in court.