G Herbo Gets Sued Over Allegedly Unpaid Attorney Fees

Allegedly, G Herbo owes a law firm over $237K.

G Herbo has had his fair share of legal issues in recent years. Now, the attorneys who helped him avoid prison time in his federal fraud case are demanding what he allegedly owes them. According to new court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Prince Lobel Tye filed a lawsuit against him earlier this week. The law firm accuses him of breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Reportedly, the rapper hired attorneys from the law firm to represent him back in 2020. Two weeks before he was sentenced to probation for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, however, he allegedly stopped paying them.

G Herbo Accused Of Owing Law Firm Over $237K

G Herbo attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“Mr. Wright has not paid and owes Prince Lobel $237,582.67 for legal work and services performed by the firm on his behalf,” the attorneys allege in the lawsuit. “This amount includes interest in the amount of $26,542.85. The last payment made by Mr. Wright was on December 29, 2023.” They're not only asking for the full amount they're allegedly owed, however. They also want 1.2 percent interest per month for the time G Herbo's allegedly not paid up.

“Prince Lobel reasonably expected to be paid for the service it rendered and the benefits it conferred on the client,” the lawsuit also reads. “Mr. Wright accepted Prince Lobel’s services and the benefits of those services with knowledge of Prince Lobel’s reasonable expectation of payment for its services. It would be unjust for Mr. Wright to enjoy the benefits of Prince Lobel’s services without paying for them. As a result of Mr. Wright’s failure and refusal to pay for the legal work performed by Prince Lobel but accepting the fruits of that work, Mr. Wright has been unjustly enriched and Prince Lobel has suffered harm.” What do you think of a law firm accusing G Herbo of failing to pay them over $237K? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.