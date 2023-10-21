G Herbo Gets New Veneers Before Five-Year Prison Sentence

It looks like the Chicago rapper wanted to put on a cleaner and brighter smile before serving his time for wire fraud.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
G Herbo Gets New Veneers Before Five-Year Prison Sentence

G Herbo will soon have to go to jail to serve his five-year sentence for wire fraud, which is a disheartening development. Still, it looks like he wants to appear fresh and bright behind bars, which is why he treated himself to a little makeover. Moreover, the rapper recently shared a video of him going to a dental office to get new veneers ahead of his prison time. It's quite the short clip, with him and the doctor in charge of the procedure smiling for the camera right before they got to work. Overall, it seems like it went well for the Chicago MC, and he'll have new pearly whites for his stay.

Furthermore, it's still unclear how this prison sentence will affect G Herbo's life, career, relationships, and more. Of course, all we can realistically speculate on is the music, as he will surely face a lot of private challenges and support in his regular life. When it comes to new music, though, this could make the process of developing this artistry and continuing to engage with and feed fans much more difficult. However, it's entirely possible and probable that the 28-year-old will still drop material from jail, whether it's recent recordings or older demos or scrapped cuts.

Read More: Funny Marco Addresses Uncomfortable Interview With Southside & G Herbo

G Herbo's New Set Of Teeth

In fact, he recently hinted at what's really inspiring him a lot these days when it comes to the rap game during a conversation with Math Hoffa. "I represent hip-hop," G Herbo remarked on the My Expert Opinion podcast. "I’m a student of hip-hop. So, you started small when you talk about drill.

"New York is hip-hop," he concluded. "New York is what I fell in love with, New York is the culture of hip-hop. The foundation of hip-hop, of rap music. That s**t bigger than G Herbo. Drill is cool. That’s alright. Bet, G Herbo’s part of drill. I’m a part of history, too though. I’m a part of hip-hop. I got my whole style and my swag from New York." For more news and the latest updates on G Herbo, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Ari Fletcher Posts Adorable Yosohn Content, She Denies Being Mean To G Herbo

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.