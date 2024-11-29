G Herbo Re-Releases "Strictly 4 My Fans 2" With Five New Tracks

G Herbo is back with a reissue of 2023's Strictly 4 My Fans 2 mixtape.

Chicago's own G Herbo has been a name in hip-hop circles since he was seventeen years old, after appearing on Lil Bibby's debut mixtape Free Crack. Welcome to Fazoland, Herbo's own debut tape (as Lil Herb), dropped over ten years ago, when he was eighteen. It quickly became popular on DatPiff. Since then, G Herbo has not quite had the star-level breakthrough that some of his Chicago peers did (i.e. Chief Keef and Lil Durk), but he has had a career that any aspiring rapper would be happy with. He has a highly dedicated fanbase and a collection of projects that they love. In April 2023, Herbo released Strictly 4 My Fans 2, the sequel to his 2016 mixtape. Over a year and a half later, he reissued the project, this time with five new tracks.

"Teflon" features an appearance from Taurus and production by Wheezy. The other four tracks, "Lionhearted," "Breathing Heavy," "My Soul," and "Essence," are solo cuts. G Herbo is in his element on the tracks, with his hard-hitting flow and dense verses about the life he was in. They're strong additions to a mixtape his fans received well. Of course, his fans last saw G Herbo on Kai Cenat's "Mafiathon 2" subathon on Twitch. He and his son shared an emotional moment that showed some real vulnerability. But now, he's right back where he's most comfortable: making music. Check out the five new tracks on Strictly 4 My Fans 2.0 below.

G Herbo - Strictly 4 My Fans 2.0

Strictly 4 My Fans 2.0 tracklist: