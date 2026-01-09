News
went legit
Music
G Herbo Achieves His First Solo Platinum Plaque With "Went Legit"
G Herbo's last month or so has been very exciting and good things are continuing to come his way with this RIAA certification.
By
Zachary Horvath
January 09, 2026