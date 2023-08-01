Meek Mill Says Rappers Are Paid More To Sound Ignorant

Meek Mill has long been an advocate for progressive social change and criminal justice reform. Over the weekend he teamed up with the Governor of Illinois to pass a new piece of legislation aimed at reform. The law targeted non-criminal technicalities that can cause those on parole to be returned to prison without committing any additional crimes. Meek spoke glowingly of the opportunity to contribute to such significant progress. “That’s a milestone in my life. When I started making music, I was just trying to get out of the ghetto and my environment. But to be a part of something that changes bills and laws that actually affect me and my people, it’s my legacy,” the rapper said.

Recently, Meek Mill also spoke at an NAACP event on a panel of those discussing various issues. When given the opportunity he discussed the difference between being on a stage like that and being on stage as a rapper. During the discussion, he mentions the subject matter he has often rapped about. He specifically cites the fact that rappers are often paid more the more they rap about ignorant subject matter. He concludes the though by saying “The things that fund us, don’t power me forward.” Fans in the comments agreed. “Jay-Z said it on Moment of Clarity – I dumb down for my audience and double my dollars They criticize me for it, yet they all yell “holla” If skills sold, truth be told, l’d probably be lyrically Talib Kweli,” reads one of the top comments.

Meek Mill Explains Rap Lyrics

Over the weekend Meek Mill made a surprise appearance at Gillie Fest. The festival was put up to honor Gillie Da Kid’s son after his tragic passing last month. After performing, Meek teamed up with G Hero and Sauce Walka for a surprise cypher. The clip made the rounds on the internet impressing fans in the days following.

