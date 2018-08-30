panel
- MusicLil Yachty Claims Hip Hop's In A "Terrible Place," Thinks Artists Play It Too SafeLil Yachty says there's "a lot less originality" nowadays than there used to be.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMeek Mill Says Rappers Are Paid More To Sound IgnorantMeek Mill continues his work as a social advocate.By Lavender Alexandria
- PoliticsDaBaby Talks Systemic Racism & Police Reform During "Black Lives Been Mattered"DaBaby talked police reform, systemic racism, and the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement during a public discussion in his hometown of Charlotte.By Lynn S.
- MusicCardi B Worried Kulture Will Forget Her Due To Busy Schedule: "It's Very Hard"Cardi B's hard work leaves her missing her baby. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMichael Jackson's Nephews Share "MJ" Conspiracies With "Breakfast Club"Taj and Marlon Jackson believe the dissenters are trying to profit off their dead uncle.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTerry Crews Continues To Speak Out Against Alleged Molester: "He Can't Go Back to Work"The actor discussed masculinity and accountability at the "Man Up: Unpacking Masculinity" panel at the Teen Vogue Summit. By hnhh
- MusicSolange Reveals Devastating Incident That Led Her To Become A SingerThe music icon hadn't believed in her singing voice until she finally surrendered to her love of music.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentMahershala Ali Responds To Viggo Mortensen's Use Of The N-WordMahershala labeled use of the word, "hurtful."By hnhh
- Original ContentJ. Prince Plays His Position: Industry Vet Explains Why He Mediated Drake Beef & MoreINTERVIEW: J. Prince has stepped out of the shadows to take control of his own narrative.By Milca P.
- SocietyKanye West Dragged by CNN: "Attention Wh*re" Example Of "When Negroes Don’t Read"The panel showed no mercy.By Zaynab
- Original Content7 Tips For Independent Artists That We Learned At A3CHere are the top takeaways for indie artists, direct from this year's A3C Festival in Atlanta.By Milca P.
- MusicMahershala Ali Drops A Freestyle At Toronto's International Film Fest: WatchActor Mahershala Ali spits two written "freestyles" at TIFF in Toronto.By Devin Ch
- MusicNe-Yo & Brian McKnight's Former Manager Found Guilty Of FraudKevin Foster is done playing games. By Chantilly Post