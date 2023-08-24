Meek Mill And Rick Ross Working On New Music Together

Earlier today, fans online stitched together two clips posted by Meek Mill and Rick Ross to show that the two were hanging out in the studio together. During both clips, they’re working on new music, though Meek is seen more prominently rapping in the first video. In the comment section below the clip, fans were pretty critical of his performance in the snippet. “Meek rapping like he’s breathing helium,” one of the top comments on the post reads. “Meek ain’t been the same since dreams and nightmares,” agrees another.

All month, Meek Mill has been making public statements about the exploitation of artists in hip-hop. At a conference earlier in August he spoke about how rappers are actually paid to sound more ignorant. “The things that fund us, don’t power me forward,” he said in reference to the pressure artists face to darken their lyrics in order to sell more records. A few weeks later he doubled down on his comments. This time he took aim directly at labels which he says are profiting from “black murder and poverty.”

Read More: Meek Mill Roasted For Trying To School A Sneaker Reseller

Meek Mill And Rick Ross In The Studio

Meek’s social justice achievements don’t stop there though. Back in July, he assisted the governor of Illinois in passing a criminal justice reform act. The legislation was aimed at reforming the kinds of violations that can land those on parole back in jail without committing any crime.

Clearly, the passing of the bill meant a lot to Meek Mill. “That’s a milestone in my life. When I started making music, I was just trying to get out of the ghetto and my environment. But to be a part of something that changes bills and laws that actually affect me and my people, it’s my legacy,” he said in a press conference after it was passed. The bill is set to take effect starting January 1 of next year. What do you think of Meek Mill and Rick Ross recording new music together? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Meek Mill Reminisces About Battle Rap, Wants To Go “Verse For Verse” Against Reed Dollaz

[Via]