- MusicTrina Defends Beyonce Praise, Insists She's The "Queen Of Rap""I said what I said," Trina notes.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj & 50 Cent Collab Coming Soon, Queen Of Rap Dropping Four New "Pink Friday 2" SongsWhen Fif sent out birthday greetings to Nicki over the weekend, she responded by demanding he send in his verse ASAP.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYung Miami Drops Scorching Hot "Queen Of Rap" TakeYung Miami proclaims that her fellow City Girls rapper JT is the Queen of Rap.By Joshua Robinson